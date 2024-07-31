Plans for drive-thru Greggs restaurant at Wakefield M1 service station resubmitted after previous application refused
and live on Freeview channel 276
The plans are to build an outlet of the bakery chain at Moto Hospitality, Woolley Edge.
In the initial application permission was sought to change the parking layout to accommodate the facility and provide indoor seating for 32 customers.
But a Wakefield Council case officer’s report said the scheme was “inappropriate development”.
Planning policy does not allow development in the greenbelt unless “very special circumstances” can be identified.
The report said: “The proposal, being located in an area currently used for parking, would have a harmful impact on the openness of the green belt.”
In its latest proposal, a design and access statement on behalf of the applicant states the plan includes further defence of the impact on the green belt.
It says: “It is believed that with the supporting information listed above, the proposal becomes significantly more acceptable in planning terms and fully resolves the grounds for refusal originally given by Wakefield Council.”
A green belt openness assessment argues that the development would not result in unrestricted sprawl of large built up areas, which is one named purpose of designating land green belt.
It also states the development “would not result in the physical or visual merging, coalescence, or significant erosion, of any gap (valued or otherwise) between any of the identified neighbouring settlements” and says there would be no perception of encroachment on the landscape.
Plans for a KFC on the southbound side of the same service station were also rejected by the council in April.
Reaching a similar conclusion to the Greggs application, a planning officer case report said: “Whilst it is noted that the scheme would be acceptable having regards to design, residential amenity, highways safety, flood risk and drainage and trees, subject to conditions, the construction of a new building would result in significant harm to the openness of the green belt.
"The construction of a new building on the application site, due to its permanence, height and overall mass, would result in harm to the openness of the green belt and would restrict the views across the site, from the development which currently exists.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.