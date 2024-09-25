Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application has been submitted to build 215 homes at a village near Pontefract.

The site is located in the village of Carleton, southeast of the town, and would include a range of two, three and four bed properties across a mix of detached, semi-detached and terrace.

A design and access statement provided on behalf of the applicant said the scheme would also include 1.97ha of open space.

It said: “The development will accord with the principles of high-quality design and create an integrated community which is well connected and easily navigated, has a strong landscape design and promotes the objectives of a sustainable development through layout and design.”

Moor Lane on the edge of Carleton. Picture by Google

It also noted the West Yorkshire Astronomical Observatory lies approximately 130m from the site on the eastern boundary and that windows providing light to sensitive rooms such as bedrooms or living rooms must face away.

A heritage assessment provided alongside the application said there is the potential for “archaeological deposits” to be present within the site, but their “presence, form and level of survival” was not known.

It said the development would have a neutral impact on the setting of known heritage assets.

It added: “Carleton is not recorded in the Domesday Survey of 1086 although Darrington, to the east, is recorded as ‘Darnintone’ and was under the control of the de Lacy family at the time of the survey.

"The village is recorded as consisting of 16 villagers, six smallholders and a priest.”

"A late 18th or early 19th century windmill is located to the east of the proposed development area.

"The Grade II listed building was constructed using handmade bricks surrounding a timber frame.

"The mill was operational until the early 20th century at which point it was subjected to storm damage.

“The Home Guard took over the mill during World War II and inserted a secure rod at the top of the tower.”

No comments from members of the public had been received and published at the time of writing.

Planning permission has recently been granted to demolish two properties in South Elmsall to make room for access to a 112-home new housing development.