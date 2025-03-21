Pontefract's historic Counting House reopens as bar and restaurant

One of the oldest buildings in Pontefract has undergone a huge restoration and reopened as a bar and restaurant.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17th century Counting House on Swales Yard opened for a private event last night and will have its grand opening tomorrow (Saturday, February 22).

The building’s owner, architect Guy Lister, completed the revamp and has leased the building to a hospitality company that focuses on high end food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lister said: “I feel privileged to have worked on such a fantastic building and it's bittersweet that it's finished, but I'm pleased with the end result and I think everyone who came last night was in awe of how it was completed.

The Counting House

"Pontefract has lots of pubs and it's important to have quality food offer as well. It's the right use for the building. She used to be a pub and now the food creates a more mature environment.

“There are so many historical objects in all corners of the building and the new roof terrace is an extra offer with external seating all in the sun.

“I’m pleased Pomfretians and visitors to Pontefract can enjoy food outdoors and inside this historical building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu includes a range of starters including scallops, prawns and bao buns, and mains such as herb crusted salmon, steak and ale pie, and shredded lamb kebab.

There’s a grill menu, pizza menu, and the restaurant also does breakfast and Sunday lunch.

The building had sat empty since the last tenants closed their pub in 2012.

As part of the revamp Mr Lister worked with volunteers, some of whom helped to craft new furniture with timber from the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has developed the work into arts and crafts project Swales Yard Handmade, which can be found on Facebook.

He said: “I'd like to think from the completion of one project starts another where me and volunteers make oak products. Hopefully people in the area are looking for us to do work for them.

He said now the Counting House is completed he would consider work on another historic pub or barn conversion.

He added: “I'm looking for something in the area. I like designing and making things and improving buildings of character.”