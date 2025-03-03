Popular pet superstore confirms opening date of new Pontefract shop
The new pet shop will open its doors next Friday, March 14 at 10am in South Baileygate Retail Park – with special guests and staff there to help welcome customers whether they have two legs or four.
The shop’s opening ceremony will be led by retired police dog, Kaydee, who was supported in her later years by the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA), who is Jollyes’ nationwide charity partner.
All Jollyes’ stores, including the new Pontefract one, are raising money for NFRSA with collections matched by Jollyes up to £20,000 to help NFRSA support retired service animals and their owners.
Also in attendance will be community ensemble, The Liquorice Singers, to serenade shoppers with pet-themed songs alongside the Mayor of Wakefield, Darren Byford.
The new shop will provide pet parents access to Jollyes’ raw food frozen ‘shop-in-shop’ and a community pet clinics which will offer essential vet services such as microchipping and vaccinations.
Chief executive officer of Jollyes, Joe Wykes, will also attend the Pontefract opening.
He said: “Over the last three years we’ve been opening stores right across the UK bringing the combination of the best value in town and the incredible expertise of our people in looking after families’ pets.
“We plan to bring that combination to significantly more locations in 2025 and we can’t wait to begin our 2025 opening programme in Pontefract.”
