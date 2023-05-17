Lobby 1867 will now be open from 8am six days a week to serve fresh artisan coffee roasted from Recent Beans on Upper Westgate.

Customers will be able to sit in the Grade II listed pub or purchase drinks to take away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layla Baker, owner of Lobby 1867, said: "We are so excited to collaborate with Recent Beans. The shop’s product is a different class and marries perfectly into the cafe-bar vibe we offer.

Leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, and Councillor Michael Graham joined Layla Baker and Barry Back at the launch of the collaboration between the city centre's Lobby 1867 bar and Recent Beans coffee roastery.

“You can enjoy artisan coffees whilst you work, meet, network and relax, then a cocktail, beer, gin or wine as the mood suits.

“The Recent Beans team are dynamic and passionate about their coffee and we couldn't think of a better partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The coffee is roasted across the road in the morning and hand delivered to us, then served fresh and full of flavour in a gorgeous setting - what could be better!"

The beans will be supplied from Recent Beans, a coffee Roastery that opened its second shop in Wakefield city centre in February this year.

Lobby 1867 will serve coffee for sit in or takeaway from 8am.

Barry Back, owner of Recent Beans, added: "We couldn’t be more excited to be working with our neighbours Layla and the awesome team at Lobby 1867.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We roast the coffee daily to ensure the freshest, high altitude, speciality beans - they do the hard work and deliver a perfect cup of coffee every time. We’re that close you can smell the coffee roasting from the front doors.”

Wakefield councillor Michael Graham was at the launch of the collaboration between Lobby 1867 and Recent Beans.

He said: “It was great visit to Lobby 1867 on Westgate, who are opening their doors as a cafe bar through the day serving specialty Recent Beans coffee, roasted only 10 seconds down the road.

Recent Beans opened its second coffee roastery in Wakefield in February this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the perfect place to chat to a friend or get some work done whilst enjoying the best coffee.”

For more information or for opening times, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Lobby.Wakefield