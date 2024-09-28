Popular Wakefield public sector company donates 'in-kind' products to regional NSPCC hubs
Items donated included books, board games, art supplies, curriculum materials, and sensory toys to support educational and entertainment activities.
The NSPCC’s Together for Childhood team engages with local communities and partners to offer help and support and create safer environments for children and their families.
A spokesperson for YPO said: “YPO is honoured to support the invaluable work of the NSPCC.
"Our partnership launched in 2022 and is committed to making a positive difference to the lives of children in need through these donations.”
Isabel McKenzie, regional corporate partnerships manager at the NSPCC, Yorkshire, North East & Humber, said: ‘This generous donation and continuous support from YPO will help further enhance the impact of NSPCC's work to improve the lives of children and families across the region, fostering a nurturing environment for those in need.’
