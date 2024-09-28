Popular Wakefield public sector company donates 'in-kind' products to regional NSPCC hubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of their ongoing partnership, Wakefield company YPO has donated a range of products to NSPCC's Regional Hub in Leeds and their Together for Childhood place-based project in Grimsby.

Items donated included books, board games, art supplies, curriculum materials, and sensory toys to support educational and entertainment activities.

The NSPCC’s Together for Childhood team engages with local communities and partners to offer help and support and create safer environments for children and their families.

A spokesperson for YPO said: “YPO is honoured to support the invaluable work of the NSPCC.

Isabel McKenzie and Emily Ammam from NSPCC, and Michelle Walker from YPO outside the YPO Wakefield headquarters with a selection of donations.

"Our partnership launched in 2022 and is committed to making a positive difference to the lives of children in need through these donations.”

Isabel McKenzie, regional corporate partnerships manager at the NSPCC, Yorkshire, North East & Humber, said: ‘This generous donation and continuous support from YPO will help further enhance the impact of NSPCC's work to improve the lives of children and families across the region, fostering a nurturing environment for those in need.’