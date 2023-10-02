Production Park: Wakefield creative hotspot partners with Red Bull Racing for Formula One shoot
The car, in which F1’s Max Verstappen will drive, made the short journey to Production Park’s state of the art virtual production studio in Wakefield in January for the shoot.
The facility, in Langthwaite, was built in a former Wakefield mining community in 2015 and continues to be used by some of the world’s biggest performers including Beyoncé, the Arctic Monkeys and Hugh Jackman.
Red Bull Racing used the brand new modern creative hub, XPLOR, within the park alongside creative studio Final Pixel to create a promotional film to debut the newest car to the world’s press ahead of its first run.
The resulting film showed it on a road trip across America – blending real archive footage, video plates and drone footage with Unreal Engine produced scenes, CGI and VFX.
Phil Adlam, Head of XPLOR at Production Park, said: “Hosting an F1 car at Production Park for the first ever Formula 1 virtual production shoot was a dream job for our team at XPLOR.
“We have some of the best VP and Unreal Engine technicians in the world, and it was fantastic to see what was achieved with our partners Final Pixel and Red Bull Racing.”
“It’s also great to work on a project that shows the exceptional potential of what we can deliver from our studios here at Production Park, and we are excited to see how we can develop it as a valuable resource right at the heart of Yorkshire’s creative sector.”
Michael McKenna CEO & Director of VP at Final Pixel said: “Virtual Production was the perfect solution here because it allowed us to do things with the car and show it in a way that otherwise would have been totally unachievable.
"We took Oracle Red Bull’s RB19 through the Nevada desert, into Miami and past the Kennedy Space station - all without leaving the comfort of the studio in Wakefield!
To find out ore about production Park, or to book the creative space, visit: https://www.productionpark.co.uk/