A brand new “concept” store - combining Sports Direct, GAME and USC - has opened its doors in Trinity Walk today (Thursday), creating 30 new jobs.
By Kara McKune
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
The new sports superstore is situated across two floors in a unit at the top of Teall Way and brings together the sports retail giant alongside its clothing store and the UK's leading games retailer.

The superstore was announced earlier this year to a positive reception from shoppers.

Lynette Howgate, Trinity Walk centre manager, said: "This is another major opening at Trinity Walk and our eighth of the year.

“It's great news for the centre and even better news for shoppers as it offers more variety in this brilliant new concept store - combining Sports Direct, USC and GAME.

"The fitout looks fantastic and we're sure shoppers will love this store, which is located in a really prominent position."

