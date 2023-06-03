News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why

Sports Direct set to open superstore in Wakefield's Trinity Walk: shopping centre

Europe’s biggest sports and fitness retailer, Sports Direct, is set to move into Wakefield’s Trinity Walk shopping centre.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The new sports superstore will be situated across two floors in a unit at the top of Teall Way and will join a long list of new additions within the popular complex in the heart of the city centre.

Jewellers, Warren James recently relocated to a new unit within Trinity Walk following the end of its lease of premises at the bottom of Teall Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, the Leeds and Wakefield Breast Screening Unit has relocated from Kings Street, taking a key unit opposite the bus station, with the Community Give Box store, run by Community Foundation Wakefield District, also relocating to the former Peter Jones unit near the car park.

Retail giant Sports Direct is set to open a superstore at Wakefield's Trinity Walk shopping centreRetail giant Sports Direct is set to open a superstore at Wakefield's Trinity Walk shopping centre
Retail giant Sports Direct is set to open a superstore at Wakefield's Trinity Walk shopping centre
Most Popular

Sports Direct isn’t the only sport store coming to Trinity Walk with BoyleSports also securing a space on the entry to the centre on Westmorland Street.

The new additions will be overseen by centre manager, Lynette Howgate, who replaced Cormac Hamilton earlier this year.

“This diverse set of new brands will give shoppers even more choice and a reason to visit more and stay longer, which is good for the stores, the centre and the Wakefield economy,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When you add these exciting brands to the great mix we already have, it's evidence the centre is in really good shape with more to come and I can’t wait to be involved."

Trinity Walk centre manager, Lynette Howgate.Trinity Walk centre manager, Lynette Howgate.
Trinity Walk centre manager, Lynette Howgate.

There isn’t a confirmed opening date for Sports Direct yet but the store is expected to be unveiled in the next few weeks.

Read More
The Ridings: A dozen new shops set to open this summer, new owner announces
Related topics:Trinity WalkEuropeWakefieldJewellers