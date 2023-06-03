The new sports superstore will be situated across two floors in a unit at the top of Teall Way and will join a long list of new additions within the popular complex in the heart of the city centre.

Jewellers, Warren James recently relocated to a new unit within Trinity Walk following the end of its lease of premises at the bottom of Teall Street.

In addition, the Leeds and Wakefield Breast Screening Unit has relocated from Kings Street, taking a key unit opposite the bus station, with the Community Give Box store, run by Community Foundation Wakefield District, also relocating to the former Peter Jones unit near the car park.

Retail giant Sports Direct is set to open a superstore at Wakefield's Trinity Walk shopping centre

Sports Direct isn’t the only sport store coming to Trinity Walk with BoyleSports also securing a space on the entry to the centre on Westmorland Street.

The new additions will be overseen by centre manager, Lynette Howgate, who replaced Cormac Hamilton earlier this year.

“This diverse set of new brands will give shoppers even more choice and a reason to visit more and stay longer, which is good for the stores, the centre and the Wakefield economy,” she said.

“When you add these exciting brands to the great mix we already have, it's evidence the centre is in really good shape with more to come and I can’t wait to be involved."

Trinity Walk centre manager, Lynette Howgate.