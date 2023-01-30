Partner Daniel Kenworthy, who headed up Ison Harrison’s residential property office at the Pontefract branch on Stuart Road, has been promoted to Assistant Head of Residential Conveyancing for the entire company.

Mr Kenworthy originally joined the firm in April 2019, became manager of the Pontefract office a month later and was promoted to partner in July 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year now sees his role extend beyond his own branch office to support the firm’s divisional head Jenny Bland, delivering the residential property offering across the whole firm.

Partner Daniel Kenworthy, has now been promoted to Assistant Head of Residential Conveyancing.

Commenting on the promotion, Jonathan Wearing, Managing Director, said: “Dan has made an outstanding contribution to not only the success of the Pontefract branch but to the wider firm.

"This year has seen Dan’s influence extend beyond his own branch office by providing invaluable support to our residential property offering across the firm as a whole. This promotion officially recognises that contribution, having made such an impact on the business since joining four years ago.

“We’ve made the best possible start to 2023 with a number of strategic promotions that will benefit the progression of the business, just 12 months after the firm became entirely employee owned.

"Daniel’s considerable property expertise will now be of benefit to a larger number of clients across the firm’s regional footprint and gives a significant boost to our residential property service.”

Ison Harrison posted a record turnover of over £19 million last year, an increase of 14% on the previous year as well as achieving numerous other business successes including winning law firm of the year (medium) at the Yorkshire Legal Awards.

Throughout 2022, the firm experienced significant growth in the number of clients it acts for, taking the number to over 20,000. A new branch also opened in Wakefield, further strengthening the firm’s growing presence in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ison Harrison, which now has a network of 17 offices throughout the region, was founded in 1978.