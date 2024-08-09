Roann Limited achieves £1.87m in record-breaking sales last month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roann Limited, a leading manufacturer of quartz worktops to housebuilders, developers and contractors across the UK, has today announced that it has achieved record breaking sales in June 2024 - with an unprecedented £1.87 million.

This milestone surpasses the Wakefield-based business’ previous record-breaking month by over £55,000 and marks a significant increase from June 2023’s sales, by over £433,000.

The triumph in June can be attributed to key substantial orders from St. Joseph, a division of Berkeley Homes, a brand created to bring the passion of building communities to Birmingham and West Midlands. Roann Limited has been appointed as the kitchen worktop provider of Cosentino and Compac to two new build projects, Highcroft and Glasswater Locks Phase One.

This is the sixth time Roann Limited has exceeded the £1 million mark in sales, reflecting the company’s consistent growth and dedication to its customers.

Scott Wharton, Operations and Technical Director at Roann Limited, comments “I’ve been with Roann Limited for over 15 years and the growth we’ve experienced and continue to experience, is outstanding. Our record-breaking growth in June is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and despite the unpredictable nature of our industry, we continue to deliver exceptional results for our growing portfolio of clients.”

“We’re proud to deliver quality worktops nationwide, with key projects in the London and Birmingham area, all manufactured from our Yorkshire factory. Let’s see what our next record-breaking month hits!”