Santa Underground event under threat as National Coal Mining Museum strike extended by four more weeks

A strike by workers at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield has been extended by a further four weeks, due to the employer’s continued refusal to negotiate, UNISON said today (Tuesday).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workers, including mine guides who were part of the year-long miners’ strike 40 years ago, first walked out in August in a dispute over pay.

The strike, which was due to end of Sunday, October 12, is now scheduled to run until Sunday, November 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the walkout began, the museum’s chief executive and board of trustees have been called to return to the table and resolve the dispute, the workers’ union said.

The strike at the National Coal Mining Museum extended until November.

It culminated in Wakefield Council voting last week to withhold funding for the museum until the dispute is resolved.

But senior figures at the museum have still failed to come up with an acceptable offer.

UNISON says the chief executive has been ‘more interested in planning alternative Christmas activities’ than returning to negotiations and resolving the dispute so the usual celebrations can take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said in previous years, the mine guides have helped stage a special Santa Underground event, which is hosted 140m below ground in the mine. Resolving the dispute would allow such an event to take place again this year, the union says.

UNISON says the chief executive’s continued refusal to come up with an acceptable offer shows a lack of respect, not only for the striking workers, but also for the mining heritage the museum is supposed to champion.

UNISON Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Rianne Hooley said: “Staff don’t want to be standing on a picket line for months on end, but until the museum and its chief executive get back round the table with an acceptable offer, they’ve no other option.

“Local councillors are losing faith in the chief executive who’s shown no interest in returning to talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A slap-dash land train was put on during summer holidays while staff were striking, and now plans are being made for Christmas.

"If she genuinely intended to resolve the dispute, that wouldn’t be necessary.”

In a statement, the National Coal Mining Museum said: “We are disappointed by UNISON’s decision to extend strike action to Thursday, November 9, but fully respect the right of employees to take lawful and peaceful industrial action.

"The majority of our staff continue to work as normal, supported by our dedicated volunteers, and the museum remains open with a full programme of activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, due to the strike, underground tours are temporarily unavailable. We are working hard and offering alternative experiences and rescheduled visits for families, schools, and groups.

“Despite a challenging economic environment nationally, the Trustees approved an above-inflation pay increase of five per cent for all employees this year, following an above inflation increase last year. This equates to a 14 per cent rise over two years for many staff, including Museum Guides.

“To help resolve the dispute quickly, the Trustees went further, approving an enhanced offer of five per cent or 80p per hour, whichever is greater, representing a total increase of over six per cent this year, and more than 15% over two years.

"This offer includes Death in Service benefits and consideration for higher pay rates for specialist skills such as mechanical and electrical work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" For Museum Guides, this would result in a pro rata annual salary of over £25,000, well above the 3.2% increase offered by Wakefield Council to its employees in 2025/26 and well above what most other organisations have agreed.

"This offer was rejected by Unison without balloting their members.

“No offer of £1 per hour or five per cent, whichever is greater, was ever agreed, by the Executive team or the Board of Trustees. This is a misrepresentation of the pay negotiations by Unison.

"The Museum remains fully open to constructive dialogue with UNISON, to reach a resolution that supports both our staff and our long-term sustainability, and we urge UNISON to meet with the aim of negotiating rather than issuing a demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Contrary to the claims of UNISON, the charity does not pay any six-figure salaries, and while the strike has led to some additional costs such as security, which is necessary to ensure an enjoyable experience for visitors, these are not at the levels being suggested. We appeal to UNISON and others to desist from sharing misinformation."

It went on to say that whilst not a major funder of the museum, they are disappointed by Wakefield Council’s recent decision to withhold future funding.

"The £15,000 received earlier this year through the culture grants programme is supporting local schools and young people and was awarded through a competitive application process,” it said.

"The project is aligned with the council’s heritage framework and priorities to support community wellbeing and opportunities for children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Regardless of this funding, the museum will continue to engage with the local communities and foster important partnerships and support residents across the district.

“The charity was disappointed that the written corrections provided by the museum in advance of the meeting of the council where this decision was made, were not raised and the museum was given no right to reply.

“The museum would welcome the opportunity to speak directly with the Council Leader and Council Members regarding the current industrial action and is disappointed that the Leader didn’t take up this offer in advance of the council meeting.

"A written update was provided to clarify misinformation circulated by UNISON during the strike, and it was requested that it was shared with all members before the meeting.”