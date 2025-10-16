Spud-tacular style! Aldi launches jacket potato jacket

Supermarket Aldi has dished up this autumn’s hottest drop which is guaranteed to keep you spud-tacularly snug as the air turns crisp.

The Jacket Potato Jacket has been unveiled by Aldi as the nation begins to hunker down for cosy nights and chilly mornings.

With the clocks going back in just a fortnight’s time and the chillier nights starting to draw in, the oversized potato puffer provides perfect baked-in warmth, with a fluffy fleece lining and a potato skin inspired outer

Aldi has teamed up with Agro Studio, the fashion house celebrated for crafting looks for the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga, to create the limited-edition jacket.

Lucky shoppers can get their hands on a Jacket Potato Jacket via Aldi’s TikTok, Instagram and Facebook channels by following, liking and tagging a friend in the comments.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK said: “We know our customers love jacket potatoes, so launching this jacket made sense, especially now the temperatures are dropping.

"Our latest creation will keep jacket potato fans cosy this season, taking inspiration from one of the nation’s favourite comfort foods.

"Enjoying a jacket potato in Aldi’s new Jacket Potato Jacket is sure to be a mash made in heaven!”