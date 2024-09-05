Summer's last call! Here's where you can get a pint for £2 in Wakefield and Pontefract this week

Pub-goers in the district can enjoy generous price reduction on one select draught line in these pubs in Wakefield and Pontefract.

You’re able to enjoy a pint for a mere £2 to mark the end of summer at more than 700 Greene King venues across the UK, including The Carleton in Pontefract and Holmfield Arms in Wakefield.

Select pints will be two quid from now until September 18, including Amstel, Carlsberg, Carling, Fosters and Tennent’s.

Olivia Robertson, Head of Marketing, for Greene King pubs, said: “While we can’t guarantee that the Great British weather will get any better, we can guarantee good times ahead with our £2 Pint offer to toast the season and give reason for friends and family to gather socially before the end of summer at any one of our 700+ pubs nationwide.

“High street shops enjoy an end of summer sale – so why not your favourite local Greene King pub too. As always, our Greene King staff will be happy to serve all of our guests responsibly.”

For a full list of participating pubs, and T&Cs for your £2 pint please visit: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/deals/2-pound-pints