Sustainable clothing brand Lucy & Yak to open first outlet store at Castleford's Junction 32

Socially and environmentally conscious lifestyle brand, Lucy & Yak has announced the opening of their first outlet in Junction 32.

Spanning over 1,545 sq.ft, the famous pink-painted store will welcome customers later this year, on September 6.

The brand new outlet, which will be painted in the brand’s signature bright colour palette, will join over 90 stores already at the popular discounted shopping outlet.

Access to the shop will be from street level with four changing rooms, one of which will be accessible.

Lucy & Yak’s expansion follows the successful launches of its new stores in Bristol, Norwich, Nottingham, Cambridge, Manchester, Cardiff, and Exeter.

These new stores are part of Lucy & Yak’s ambition to have a greater physical presence across the UK, providing more opportunities for face-to-face interactions with the popular brand’s online community.

The new Castleford shop also aims to act as a Re:Yak PreLoved hub, where customers can bring any Lucy & Yak items for recirculating and receive a money-off voucher towards their next pair of Yaks.

Co-Founder of Lucy & Yak, Lucy Greenwood, said; ““We've been on the hunt for the right location to permanently host our (Im)perfect Yaks, where customers can browse the pieces that may not be 100% perfect, but are still 100% wearable.

The popular brand already has stores in Bristol, Nottingham and Manchester.

"It's all part of our aim to keep clothing on people and out of landfill.

"With Barnsley as our true home, it only felt right to open a shop in Yorkshire - we can't wait to hear what our customers think!”