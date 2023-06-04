Tattoo Journey and Bella’s Boutique are the first of a dozen new shops opening up in The Ridings over the next two months, with the hope of bringing new life to the city centre mall.

The two shops officially threw open their doors to the public at their new locations on Saturday May 27.

Heather York, owner of Bella’s Boutique, said: “We had a fantastic opening weekend.

Danny Tymon has opened Tattoo Journey in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees

"I was so overwhelmed by the amount of people who came over the day on Saturday, not just to purchase, but who brought cards, gifts and came to wish us all luck with the shop, it was honestly truly amazing.

“It makes all the hard work in getting ready this past few weeks so worth it!”

The shopping centre has recently come under new ownership, after being bought in March by Zahid Iqbal, a Leeds entrepreneur and owner of ZH Properties, which redeveloped the boutique Batley Plaza in neighbouring North Kirklees, for an undisclosed amount.

Danny Tymon, owner of Tattoo Journey said: “The opening went very well.

The tattoo shop opened it's doors on Saturday (May 27).

“We had a very good turn out still and have still had good interest this past few days.”

More businesses are set to launch soon, with opening dates yet to be announced, including, Escapable - Escape Rooms, on the upper mall, and Dixons Milk Ices Official, an ice cream shop, on the middle mall.

Also set to open within the next two months are seven other shops, which are currently unnamed, but are confirmed to be joining the shopping centre.

New owner of The Ridings, Mr Iqbal said: “We are extremely pleased with the uptake of new businesses coming into the scheme. Our strategy of lowering rents and the centre service charge is really paying off.

Heather York has opened Bella's Boutique in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees

"We are in constant talks with businesses and we do still have a small number of units available, from 591 square metres up to 6,877 square metres, and with our low rents and reduced service charge, now is the time to come on board."

Bella's Boutique in The Ridings.