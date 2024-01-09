The award-winning Ridings Shopping Centre has shared plans for 2024 after announcing a huge refurbishment to turn the centre into a Wakefield hotspot.

The Ridings, which was purchased by property developer Zahid Iqbal last March, is currently undergoing a massive redevelopment.

The landmark city centre retail mall originally opened its doors on October 17, 1983 and was among the first of its kind in the UK.

The following year, the centre won the title of European Shopping Centre of the Year – a title it went on to win for the next decade.

Craig Higgins (Head of Marketing) has announced upcoming plans for The Ridings.

Mr Iqbal wants to return the centre to its former glory and announced a vast refurbishment of The Ridings last year, with numerous developments beginning last year to celebrate the centre’s 40th birthday.

This included the opening of numerous businesses including a tattoo shop, a toy store and a children’s boutique and the launching of an indoor park.

The new adventure playground, which opened officially opened at the start of October, covers 12,000 square feet on the lower mall, near Morrisons and also features a sweet shop.

Most recently, the centre has seen the opening of Malcom Micheal Butchers and AYA, a new Turkish restaurant that has opened in the centre’s Kirkgate entrance, which kickstars The Ridings plans to transform the lower mall.

Last October saw the opening of the centre's new indoor adventure playground by Coun Denise Jeffery with The Ridings’ owner, Zahid Iqbal, and his grandson.

Work is currently starting on the “major development” of the lower mall, which will see areas knocked down to make space for an outdoor area.

As part of the project, the roof will be removed to make an open space for outdoor seating, activities and numerous restaurants.

This year will also see the centre host more family friendly events, including comic-con, Lego sessions, face painting, a pop-up planetarium, Star Wars character visits and numerous selfie opportunities.

A variety of free markets will also be hosted across the centre throughout the year including a hand-made fair by Little Hummingbird Events, craft fairs by KLM events, record fairs for music lovers, vegan markets and antique and collectibles fairs.

The Ridings has shared what customers can expect from the centre this year.

Furthermore, The Ridings will continue to partnership with local charities and community groups to host events and fundraisers including Cuppa Club with AgeUk, and coffee mornings with Wakefield District Sight Aid.

Throughout 2024, decorations within the centre will continue to be updated including fairy lights being strung throughout and greenery being hung from walls.

Craig Higgins, head of marketing at The Ridings, said: "The one thing we can give people is space. Whether that be independent businesses, local groups, well-known names – we want to be at the heart of the city and provide a home to groups and businesses of all kinds.

"We don’t want to be confined as a shopping centre as The Ridings is so much more.

A key development this year will be the demolition of the lower mall to make way for an outdoor area.

"We are very much community-led, with something for everyone and every age group.

"We're never going to be Trinity Walk. We've got our own niche, which is very community-based and well needed within Wakefield.”