The Wharf, on Thornes Lane, offically opened its doors last Friday to locals after being bought by a Yorkshire pub chain.

The pub was previously known as the The Jolly Sailor, which was popular among locals in the 1970s, and most recently as the The Wharfside, which closed in 2022.

Sitting next to the River Calder, it was bought by Yorkshire brewing company, The Nailmaker Pub Co, which already has numerous pubs across Barnsley, earlier this year.

Co owner Leah Lockwood at the newly refurbished Wharfside pub in Thornes. Picture Scott Merrylees

Leah Lockwood, co-owner of The Wharf, said: “The decision to open The Wharf was driven by our passion for traditional pubs, great beer and our desire to contribute to the up and coming social scene in this area of Wakefield.

"We are filled with a sense of pride and enthusiasm with this being the first Wakefield based pub in The Nailmaker Pub Co family.”

The pub currently brews their own ale alongside rotational guest cask and craft beers, gin and cocktails as well as live music, which takes place every weekend from 4pm to 7pm with plans to also introduce a food menu in the future.

Leah said: “While we are currently focusing on providing an exceptional drinking experience, we are excited to announce that we have plans to introduce a food offering in the near future.