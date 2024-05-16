Trinity Walk: Brand new card shop opens its doors at popular Wakefield shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new card and gift shop has opened up in Wakefield city centre.

The brand new branch, situated on Teall Way, officially opened its doors to the public on Monday (May 13) and sells a variety of greeting cards for various occasions as well as gifts, gift packaging, balloons and partyware.

The popular shop already has over 61 stores across England, with the Wakefield branch becoming the newest addition – and the only one in West Yorkshire.

James White, Trinity Walk's centre manager, said: "It's another great brand for the centre, creating more jobs, and follows many others who have taken units at Trinity Walk this year and last.