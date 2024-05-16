Trinity Walk: Brand new card shop opens its doors at popular Wakefield shopping centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The brand new branch, situated on Teall Way, officially opened its doors to the public on Monday (May 13) and sells a variety of greeting cards for various occasions as well as gifts, gift packaging, balloons and partyware.
The popular shop already has over 61 stores across England, with the Wakefield branch becoming the newest addition – and the only one in West Yorkshire.
James White, Trinity Walk's centre manager, said: "It's another great brand for the centre, creating more jobs, and follows many others who have taken units at Trinity Walk this year and last.
"The store looks fantastic and not only sells cards, but gifts and party items too. Trinity Walk is in growth and performing well - which is not only good for the centre, but the whole of the city."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.