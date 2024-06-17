Unite members at Wakefield Morrisons celebrating after winning dispute over pensions

Unite members at Wakefield Morrisons win dispute over pensions
and live on Freeview channel 276
The workers had been taking part in strike action over proposed changes to their pension contributions that would have left them hundreds of pounds a year worse off. Additional issues surrounding pay and conditions have also been the subject of the dispute.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a great win for our members at Morrisons and shows the real power of a union in the workplace.
"I'm delighted they have achieved their goals and that the supermarket has seen sense and come up with an acceptable outcome.”
Following a ballot on the new offer from Morrisons workers will contribute the same amount as presently towards their pension, ensuring their financial stability.
Further improved benefits include a new Service Award scheme which will pay up to £350 for long-service milestones.
From July 1, 2024 a nine per cent increase will be applied on all rates of pay including weekend incentive premiums and freezer allowance with the existing additional anti-social hours shift pay maintained.
Unite has also forced Morrisons to conduct reviews of "pick rates" and job roles in a transparent manner and with full union involvement.
Unite national officer Adrian Jones said: "Our members took to the picket line and were prepared to disrupt supplies to Morrisons’ stores to make their anger felt.
"They stood strong and have won an important workplace victory including improved pay and conditions as well as protecting their pension contributions. Instead of being hundreds of pounds out of pocket they are thousands of pounds up.
"This is further evidence that if you want your employer to hear your voice loud and clear, join a union."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.