Wakefield-based company YPO helps district shine bright at Light Up Festival 2024
Partnering with Wakefield Council, YPO played a key role in the event, which transformed the city centre with stunning light installations and more last weekend, on November 15 to November 17.
The YPO team, who are based in Wakefield, were stationed in and around the festival and the organisation led a drop-in workshop for families, engaging over 575 people in creating 230 colour-pop lanterns themed around celebration, light and the city itself.
Simon Hill, Managing Director of YPO, said: “This year we are celebrating our 50th year as a major employer and public sector organisation in the city.
"As part of our commitment to the local community we’re excited to shine a bright light on the creativity in Wakefield through our sponsorship of Light Up Wakefield.”
