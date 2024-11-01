Light Up: Popular light festival to illuminate Wakefield and bring festive cheer throughout November

By Kara McKune
Published 1st Nov 2024, 19:00 BST
The Light Up Festival is returning this month and is set to spread festive cheer across the Wakefield district.

The popular festival, which has been a Wakefield staple for four years, will begin in Wakefield on November 17, continuing throughout the month until November 30.

Now, Wakefield Council have announced the full line-up for Light Up 2024, which will bring magic throughout Wakefield and the five towns for the fifth time.

This year, Light Up aims to be better than previous years – bringing back family favourites, including the tipi bar, alongside new performances and festive treats.

The Light Up Festival will return for Wakefield for the fifth time this month.
The Light Up Festival will return for Wakefield for the fifth time this month.

From November 15 to 17, Wakefield will welcome visitors to discover the city centre in a whole new light during its Light Up trail.

The event will see a trail of incredible light installations across the city centre including The Timekeepers by Illuminos.

Event partners Trinity Walk, The Art House and The Ridings Shopping Centre will also be hosting a programme of festive fun throughout the month, including face painting, street entertainment, Santa’s Grotto and more.

People can also get into the festive spirit at Christmas light-switch ons in Castleford (November 19), Pontefract (November 24) and Ossett (November 30) where visitors can enjoy festive markets, street entertainment, live music and much more before the light switch-on at 5:30pm.

National Coal Mining Museum will come to life with a stunning light show including a showstopping centrepiece inspired by coal mining's canaries.
National Coal Mining Museum will come to life with a stunning light show including a showstopping centrepiece inspired by coal mining’s canaries.

Through Wakefield Council’s Connecting Culture Grants as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, this year, the Light Up festival has been able to expand, with the National Trust Nostell, The Hepworth Wakefield, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, hosting events.

The National Coal Mining Museum will also once again take part in the festivities with a stunning light show including a showstopping centrepiece, ‘Sentinel,’ inspired by coal mining’s canaries, taking place on November 22 to 24.

Visitors can also expect the return of the fan-favourite Santa Underground, a brass band, lantern making workshops and lantern parade to close the festivities.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to enjoy the fun and festive cheer at these special events, with so much to see and do across our wonderful district.”

