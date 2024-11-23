Wakefield BID awards 2024: Celebrating the best of Wakefield
Held at Wakefield Cathedral, the event was a true highlight of the year, with surprises including a special appearance by the Grinch, adding a touch of festive fun to the evening. The awards recognised winners across ten categories, showcasing the passion, dedication, and innovation that define Wakefield.
Celebrating Excellence
The winners and nominees represented a broad spectrum of businesses and organisations contributing to the city’s success:
Community Organisation/Charity of the Year
Winner: My Eco Baby
Nominees: Wakefield Pride, Community Foundation Wakefield District
Manager of the Year
Winner: Katie Nicholson, Grind
Nominees: Craig Lockwood, Patio; Laura Mason, Six Chimneys
Employee of the Year
Winner: Sharon Dooley, Icon
Nominees: Lorraine Holliday, Patio; Beth Fryer, Grind
Independent Business of the Year
Winner: Café 19
Nominees: Transform Images, Wakefield Comics 616
Hospitality and Leisure Business of the Year
Winner: Qubana
Nominees: Icon, Tet
New Business of the Year
Winner: Tanned
Nominees: Hilton Lounge, DB Fashion
Outstanding Contribution to the City Centre
Winner: Joanne King, Wakefield Pride
Nominees: Nathan Birkenshaw, Café 19
Professional Services Business of the Year
Winner: First Choice Recruitment
Nominees: Watchworks of Wakefield, Scott Banks
Retail Business of the Year
Winner: Wakefield Trinity Retail
Nominees: HMV, Wakefield Antiques and Collectibles
Shoppers Award (Public Vote)
Winner: Primark
Nominees: M&S, Sainsbury’s
Overall Business of the Year
Winner: Wakefield Trinity Retail
A Celebration of Wakefield’s Spirit
Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said:
"The Wakefield BID Awards are a highlight of our year, as they allow us to celebrate the incredible businesses and individuals who make our city centre such a special place. Wakefield BID exists to champion these organisations, and the 22nd November was a wonderful reminder of the talent, passion, and resilience in our community. From outstanding achievements to surprises like a visit from the Grinch, the evening truly captured the spirit of Wakefield. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners—you are the heartbeat of our city!"
A Night to Remember
The Wakefield BID Awards brought together businesses, community organisations, and local leaders for an evening filled with camaraderie and pride. Alongside recognising achievements, the event highlighted the collective efforts that make Wakefield’s city centre a place to be proud of.
For more information on Wakefield BID initiatives and events, visit