Wakefield BID awards 2024: Celebrating the best of Wakefield

The Wakefield BID Awards returned with a flourish on Friday 22nd November, celebrating the exceptional contributions of local businesses, individuals, and community organisations that continue to make Wakefield a vibrant and thriving city centre.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at Wakefield Cathedral, the event was a true highlight of the year, with surprises including a special appearance by the Grinch, adding a touch of festive fun to the evening. The awards recognised winners across ten categories, showcasing the passion, dedication, and innovation that define Wakefield.

Celebrating Excellence

The winners and nominees represented a broad spectrum of businesses and organisations contributing to the city’s success:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanned – Applauded for its contribution to the local business scene.

My Eco Baby – Recognised for its commitment to sustainability, supporting families and fostering community connections.

Community Organisation/Charity of the Year

Winner: My Eco Baby

Nominees: Wakefield Pride, Community Foundation Wakefield District

Joanne King – Recognised for her tireless work promoting inclusivity and community engagement over the past 20 years.

Manager of the Year

Katie Nicholson (Grind) – Celebrated for her exceptional leadership and vision.

Winner: Katie Nicholson, Grind

Nominees: Craig Lockwood, Patio; Laura Mason, Six Chimneys

Katie Nicholson (Grind) – Celebrated for her exceptional leadership and vision.

Employee of the Year

Winner: Sharon Dooley, Icon

Nominees: Lorraine Holliday, Patio; Beth Fryer, Grind

Sharon Dooley (Icon) – A shining example of dedication and customer service.

Sharon Dooley (Icon) – A shining example of dedication and customer service.

Independent Business of the Year

Winner: Café 19

Nominees: Transform Images, Wakefield Comics 616

Hospitality and Leisure Business of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Café 19 – Honoured for fantastic homemade food, friendly service and community-focused approach.

Winner: Qubana

Café 19 – Honoured for fantastic homemade food, friendly service and community-focused approach.

Nominees: Icon, Tet

New Business of the Year

Winner: Tanned

Nominees: Hilton Lounge, DB Fashion

Qubana – For a warm-welcoming restaurant delivering an unmatched hospitality experience and amazing food.

Outstanding Contribution to the City Centre

Winner: Joanne King, Wakefield Pride

Nominees: Nathan Birkenshaw, Café 19

Professional Services Business of the Year

Tanned – Applauded for its contribution to the local business scene.

Winner: First Choice Recruitment

Nominees: Watchworks of Wakefield, Scott Banks

Retail Business of the Year

Winner: Wakefield Trinity Retail

Nominees: HMV, Wakefield Antiques and Collectibles

Joanne King – Recognised for her tireless work promoting inclusivity and community engagement over the past 20 years.

Shoppers Award (Public Vote)

Winner: Primark

Nominees: M&S, Sainsbury’s

Overall Business of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Choice Recruitment – For their outstanding professional service and community impact.

Winner: Wakefield Trinity Retail

A Celebration of Wakefield’s Spirit

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said:

Wakefield Trinity Retail – A firm favourite for its impact to the local area and customer care.

"The Wakefield BID Awards are a highlight of our year, as they allow us to celebrate the incredible businesses and individuals who make our city centre such a special place. Wakefield BID exists to champion these organisations, and the 22nd November was a wonderful reminder of the talent, passion, and resilience in our community. From outstanding achievements to surprises like a visit from the Grinch, the evening truly captured the spirit of Wakefield. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners—you are the heartbeat of our city!"

A Night to Remember

The Wakefield BID Awards brought together businesses, community organisations, and local leaders for an evening filled with camaraderie and pride. Alongside recognising achievements, the event highlighted the collective efforts that make Wakefield’s city centre a place to be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primark – Chosen by the public for its consistent value and popularity.

For more information on Wakefield BID initiatives and events, visit The Wakefield BID Awards returned with a flourish last night, celebrating the exceptional contributions of local businesses, individuals, and community organisations that continue to make Wakefield a vibrant and thriving city centre.k.