Wakefield cafés could be allowed to open until midnight at weekends

Wakefield councillors look set to approve plans to extend weekend opening hours at pavement cafés in a bid to boost the night time economy.

Proposals have been put forward to relax restrictions to allow businesses to stay open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Business owners holding a pavement café licence are currently authorised to operate between 7.30am and 10pm.

Wakefield Council’s licensing committee has been asked to consider the change by a number of licence holders and representatives of the night time economy.

The move is supported by the council’s city centre management group, Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID) and Daniel Wilton, the council’s cabinet member for for communities and poverty.

Councillors have been recommended to agree to a temporary relaxation of opening hours until June 2026.

The committee could then make the move permanent, subject to public consultation.

The report said: “The temporary move to a midnight cut-off for pavement cafés on Friday and Saturday nights would continue to support the night time economy within the district until permanent measures are agreed.”

West Yorkshire Police has already been consulted over the plans and provided crime data for Westgate in Wakefield city centre – the area with the highest number of bars and pavement cafés.

A total of 73 offences were recorded in the area between 10pm and 2am during 2024, 14 of which were for being drunk and disorderly.

The council’s senior environmental health officer responsible for noise complaint investigations in the city centre supported the proposal.

The report added: “A review of the impact of the extended hours will be conducted at the end of the temporary period to assess effectiveness and determine any necessary adjustments.”

Temporary arrangements were introduced to relax pavement licences during the Covid pandemic to assist businesses.

The report said the council’s own pavement café policy “historically required” pavement cafés to be removed from the highway by 10pm prior to 2020.

According to figures in February this year, there were 51 active pavement café licences recorded in the Wakefield district, including 37 in Wakefield, seven in Pontefract and two in Castleford.

Earlier this year, the licensing committee agreed not to charge fees for pavement licenses for two more years in a bid to support local businesses.

Local authorities have powers to charge up to £500 for a new licence application and £350 for a renewal.

Neighbouring councils, including Leeds, Kirklees and York, currently charge business owners the maximum amount.

The decision was welcomed by the businesses in the city.

Thomas Wales, chief executive of Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID), said at the time: “We lobbied for this important decision, knowing how crucial outdoor space is for businesses, particularly in these challenging times.

“This initiative not only supports the growth of our cafés, restaurants and night time economy but also helps enhance the vibrancy of our high streets.

“We’re pleased to see the council’s continued commitment to the local economy and to working alongside Wakefield BID to create a thriving city centre for all.”

Councillors will decided on the proposal at a meeting on July 23.