Wakefield Hospice mascot opens new Tesco store in Wrenthorpe

By Kara McKune
Published 20th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A brand new Tesco Express store has opened in Wrenthorpe, with representatives from Wakefield Hospice on hand to help with the ceremonious cutting of the ribbon.

Located on Bradford Road, the new Express store will be open from 7am to 10pm, seven days a week.

To celebrate the opening of the store, Wakefield Hospice’s mascot, Treacle Bear, was invited along to cut the ribbon and be the first customer in the door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alison Wainwright, Community Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We would like to say a big thank you to all involved at Tesco Express for their kind offer of inviting Treacle along to open their fabulous new store.

Treacle Bear, Alison Wainwright (Wakefield Hospice Community Fundraiser), Luke Latham (Store Manager) alongside Tesco employees.Treacle Bear, Alison Wainwright (Wakefield Hospice Community Fundraiser), Luke Latham (Store Manager) alongside Tesco employees.
Treacle Bear, Alison Wainwright (Wakefield Hospice Community Fundraiser), Luke Latham (Store Manager) alongside Tesco employees.

“Luke (the new store’s manager) is an amazing supporter of Wakefield Hospice, and we were delighted to come along and help celebrate this special occasion with Luke and his colleagues.”

Alongside twelve other Tesco stores across Wakefield, the new Wrenthorpe-based Express store is currently running its Blue Token scheme, giving shoppers the opportunity to vote for one of three charities/organisations to receive a grant of up to £1500, with Wakefield Hospice one of the charities in the running.

Alison continued: “If you are heading to the new Tesco Express in Wrenthorpe (or simply popping to your local Tesco store), remember to pick up your blue tokens from the till and please consider voting for Wakefield Hospice – the money would be a great boost and help us to be here for local patients and families who need our support – as the saying goes ‘every little helps!’”

Related topics:TescoWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice