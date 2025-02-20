Wakefield Hospice mascot opens new Tesco store in Wrenthorpe
Located on Bradford Road, the new Express store will be open from 7am to 10pm, seven days a week.
To celebrate the opening of the store, Wakefield Hospice’s mascot, Treacle Bear, was invited along to cut the ribbon and be the first customer in the door.
Alison Wainwright, Community Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We would like to say a big thank you to all involved at Tesco Express for their kind offer of inviting Treacle along to open their fabulous new store.
“Luke (the new store’s manager) is an amazing supporter of Wakefield Hospice, and we were delighted to come along and help celebrate this special occasion with Luke and his colleagues.”
Alongside twelve other Tesco stores across Wakefield, the new Wrenthorpe-based Express store is currently running its Blue Token scheme, giving shoppers the opportunity to vote for one of three charities/organisations to receive a grant of up to £1500, with Wakefield Hospice one of the charities in the running.
Alison continued: “If you are heading to the new Tesco Express in Wrenthorpe (or simply popping to your local Tesco store), remember to pick up your blue tokens from the till and please consider voting for Wakefield Hospice – the money would be a great boost and help us to be here for local patients and families who need our support – as the saying goes ‘every little helps!’”
