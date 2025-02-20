Wakefield Hospice mascot opens new Tesco store in Wrenthorpe

A brand new Tesco Express store has opened in Wrenthorpe, with representatives from Wakefield Hospice on hand to help with the ceremonious cutting of the ribbon.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Bradford Road, the new Express store will be open from 7am to 10pm, seven days a week.

To celebrate the opening of the store, Wakefield Hospice’s mascot, Treacle Bear, was invited along to cut the ribbon and be the first customer in the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Wainwright, Community Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We would like to say a big thank you to all involved at Tesco Express for their kind offer of inviting Treacle along to open their fabulous new store.

Treacle Bear, Alison Wainwright (Wakefield Hospice Community Fundraiser), Luke Latham (Store Manager) alongside Tesco employees.

“Luke (the new store’s manager) is an amazing supporter of Wakefield Hospice, and we were delighted to come along and help celebrate this special occasion with Luke and his colleagues.”

Alongside twelve other Tesco stores across Wakefield, the new Wrenthorpe-based Express store is currently running its Blue Token scheme, giving shoppers the opportunity to vote for one of three charities/organisations to receive a grant of up to £1500, with Wakefield Hospice one of the charities in the running.

Alison continued: “If you are heading to the new Tesco Express in Wrenthorpe (or simply popping to your local Tesco store), remember to pick up your blue tokens from the till and please consider voting for Wakefield Hospice – the money would be a great boost and help us to be here for local patients and families who need our support – as the saying goes ‘every little helps!’”