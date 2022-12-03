Wakefield salon voted 'Best Salon in Yorkshire' at National Business Awards
A Wakefield salon took home an award for Best Hair Salon in Yorkshire at the prestigious industry awards.
Pinx Hairdressing, Horbury, has taken the top prize at the grand finals of England’s Business Awards.
The prestigious awards took place November 13 at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.
The salon was through to the national event after beating the competition at the regional awards earlier this year.
Most Popular
Lisa Fletcher, owner and stylist at Pinx Hairdressing shared her gratitude following the big win.
She said: “We were overwhelmed when we won the title of Best Hair Salon in West Yorkshire and are so grateful to be the winner of such a big competition.
""This award has been a game changer in putting us on the map. We’ve had so much more attention gaining us an abundance of new clients which we will be forever grateful for.
"We feel we‘ve represented West Yorkshire to our best and brought home the award.”