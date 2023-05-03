News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
2 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
2 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
18 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
18 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
20 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2023: Full list of finalists announced ahead of awards ceremony

The finalists have been announced for the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2023 - recognising apprentices, mentors and businesses.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:04 BST- 3 min read

The awards, hosted by the Wakefield Express in collaboration with the Halifax Courier and Yorkshire Evening Post, celebrates those who have excelled in their chosen fields and inspired others to consider embarking on an apprenticeship scheme.

All finalists across the 11 categories will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on May 24 where the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at Wakefield’s brand new Tileyard North.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katie Hopkins, head of community and marketing at Tileyard North, said: "We are thrilled to host the second West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards in our event space, the Carding Shed, at Tileyard North. As a creative hub, we take pride in providing a platform to showcase talent and facilitate events for the community.

The finalists have been announced for the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2023 - recognising apprentices, mentors and businesses.The finalists have been announced for the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2023 - recognising apprentices, mentors and businesses.
The finalists have been announced for the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2023 - recognising apprentices, mentors and businesses.
Most Popular

"It's an honour to host events like this and come together to celebrate our region’s achievements. After years in the making, we can’t wait to showcase our space - including our series of multi-use event venues onsite - and be part of an event that recognises the contributions of individuals involved in apprenticeships and their role in shaping the future”.

It was up to four industry experts to whittle down the many entries, which they said were “stunning”, to this final shortlist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event is sponsored by Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Haribo, FDM Group, Zenith, Bradford College, Appris, Royal Navy and Yorkshire Housing. Tickets to attend the event are now available and can be purchased through the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards website.

Here are the finalists for the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023:

All finalists across the 11 categories will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on May 24 where the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at Wakefield’s brand new Tileyard North.All finalists across the 11 categories will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on May 24 where the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at Wakefield’s brand new Tileyard North.
All finalists across the 11 categories will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on May 24 where the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at Wakefield’s brand new Tileyard North.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sponsored by: FDM Group

Chevonne McKenzie - LTHT

Chloe Smith - Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

Danielle Aylward - Yorkshire Housing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elise Sherry - Low Moor Primary School

Katie Woollard - Oh So Yum

Rebecca Lees - LTHT

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sponsored by: Yorkshire Housing

Aaron Clegg - Yorkshire Housing

Alisa Ahmad - BAM Nuttall

Dan Voke - EN:Able Futures

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Max Rollinson - Bagnalls

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Charlie Nullmyers - BAM Nuttall

Nikki Lewis - Conservatory Outlet

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sehrish Mustafa - FDM Group

Tegan Hinch - Labcorp

Diversity & Inclusion Programme

Sponsored by: West Yorkshire Colleges

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deluxe Beds Ltd

FDM Group

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by: Appris

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aaron Fletcher - Aptar UK Ltd

Adam Barrett - Advanced Dynamics

George Akton - Bekaert

Stacy Beetham - Openreach

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by: Bradford College

Aaron Clegg - Yorkshire Housing

Daniel Ross - Bagnalls

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

William Cowie - Richter Associates

Large Business Employer of the Year

Sponsored by: Haribo

Bagnalls

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Channel 4

Labcorp

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Zenith Vehicles

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mentor of the Year

Sponsored by: Zenith

Francesca Barker-Mills - Total Training Provision

James Wright - Solenis UK Industries Ltd

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michelle Wooton - Conservatory Outlet

SME Employer of the Year

Sponsored by: YHAAN

Conservatory Outlet

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

EN:Able Futures

Ebsford Environmental Ltd

Walker & Sutcliffe

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alexander Elliot - FDM Group

Eliot Ferrier - Intelligency Group

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Bradford Teaching Hospitals & Bradford College Partnership

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers by Travis Perkins Plc

Leeds College of Building

Realise

Related topics:YorkshireYorkshire Evening Post