"What really matters to us is building something special right here in Wakefield": Husband and wife open new martial arts academy in Wakefield offering Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo

A new martial arts academy has opened in Wakefield.

Combat Base Wakefield offers Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) and judo, and is located inside Total Fitness Wakefield, on Fryers Way.

The academy is owned by husband and wife, Marc and Emma Thompson, who both have experience competing internationally and are black belts in judo.

Marc, who is head coach at the academy, said: “We’re passionate about making Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo accessible to everyone.

“Whether you’re a complete beginner, a parent looking for a confidence-building activity for your child, or a competitor aiming to level up your game – we’ve got a class for you.”

Emma said: “We’ve been on the competition mats around the world, but what really matters to us is building something special right here in Wakefield – a place where families can train together, support one another, and grow.”

The academy is offering classes for women, children, over 35s, competition training, and an eight-week beginner’s course.