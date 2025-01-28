Avant Homes releases new range of homes for sale at £44m development in Carlton, near Rothwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Avant Homes North Yorkshire has released a range of new homes for sale at its £44m, 129-home Strawberry Fields development in Carlton, near Rothwell.

Located on Main Street close to Swithens Farm and Oulton Hall, the development comprises a mix of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and features 14 of Avant Homes’ house types.

Prices for the newly released homes at Strawberry Fields range from £335,000 for a two-bedroom detached Leven house type to £590,000 for a four-bedroom detached Ashford.

The new homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and selected plots are available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Now available - The Ashford (CGI shown) is one of the new family homes for sale at Strawberry Fields, Carlton

Of the new range of homes available, two of them are four-bedroom, detached Ashford family homes which are available from £590,000.

On the ground floor, the Ashford features a large living room, a flexible snug which is ideal to use as a study or playroom, a WC with contemporary sanitaryware and an under-stair storage space.

At the back of the property, there’s a large open plan kitchen dining room with modern integrated appliances, a family dining space and a further flexible living space. Two sets of French doors lead to the rear garden and the dedicated utility room features an additional outside door.

On the first floor, the main bedroom and second double-bedroom are served by ensuite shower rooms. Three single bedrooms share the use of a family bathroom with full-height tiling, bathtub, WC and washbasin.

The generous landing space features an additional storage cupboard. The Ashford also benefits from a detached double garage.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “Strawberry Fields has become an integral part of the Carlton community since our first residents moved into their new homes.

“Carlton is an excellent residential location that is well-placed to serve anyone looking to live in and around Leeds, offering easy access to the city centre in just 15 minutes.

“We anticipate high levels of interest for these new homes and encourage any interested parties to contact our sales team to find out more about moving into our new homes at Strawberry Fields.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Strawberry Fields’.