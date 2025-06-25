Brian Kettell travels from London to Edinburgh to raise over £6,500 for five charities including Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters

Brian Kettell, also known as Badger on a Tractor, has completed his remarkable journey from London to Edinburgh on his 1964 Nuffield Tractor, raising over £6,500 to be split between five charities, including Yorkshire-based Adoption Matters and their sister charity Foster Care Matters.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian, from Nauld in Nottinghamshire, began his journey in London on Saturday 13 June and arrived at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Wednesday 18 June.

Along the way, Brian took a stay for a night in Preston where he met the Adoption Matters Current Board of Trustees Chair, Jamie Bennett (pictured above), and their outgoing Chair, Carolyn Johnson, at Carolyn's home.

Jamie Bennett commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian's tractor parked at the Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland.

“Brian’s efforts in both raising funds for our charity and awareness comes at such at a vital time, with the numbers of children in care rising by 7% over the last 5 years and also given the ever-growing shortage of both foster parents and adopters.

“Everyone at Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters is so truly grateful to him and his team."

Prior to his commendable journey, Brian spoke of his personal connection to adoption and fostering and alluded to it as the reasoning for choosing to fundraise for Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters.

“The charities are very personal to me as I have been through the fostering and adoption process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Kettell (left) with Jamie Bennett (right).

“This is my way of saying thank you to the people who work so hard at finding families for children in care.”

As well as Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters, Brian is also splitting his fundraising total between MANUP?, Young Lives vs Cancer, Jack Russell Terrier Rescue UK and Island Farm Donkey Sanctuary.

There is still time to contribute and show Brian some support via his Just Giving page: https://buff.ly/sX6yF5v