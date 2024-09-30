Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world is rapidly changing, and so is It's climate. Explore with Maryam, as she talks about the anxiety that is growing among teenagers as they face an uncertain future due to climate change

"I lost my friends."

"I lost my family."

"I lost my home."

We hear these words way too often in this calamitous world.

Climate Change has become a massive part of our lives. Every day, there's one piece of news or another about the destruction caused by the rapid changes in our climate.

Just hearing about these deadly destructions can significantly affect a person's mental and physical well-being.

This feeling of psychological distress or unease experienced by individuals due to concerns about the consequences of climate change is known as climate change anxiety.

A feeling very widespread among today's teenagers as they take it all in.

Teenagers are concerned.

Teenagers are, in fact, more likely to experience climate change anxiety as they will potentially be the ones witnessing it, experiencing it.

Britt Wray, a human and planetary health postdoctoral fellow who has also written a book: Generation Dread: Finding Purpose in the Climate Crisis, said, She's seen climate anxiety in high schoolers, middle schoolers, and even children as young as 8.

Climate anxiety isn't a clinical mental disorder; instead, Wray said the growing consensus in the field is that it's a natural response to a real and existential threat.

"[The anxiety] can be really hard to deal with because of the intensity of the climate crisis, and the fact that solutions for this crisis aren't reconcilable by any individual," Wray said. "There can be a bit of a trapping in the anxiety that occurs when a person feels like they aren't in control and aren't able to address the threat by finding the right solution for it."

Teenagers are feeling helpless, anxious, and afraid.

When we're talking about climate change anxiety among teenagers, there's a lot of hopelessness.

"I feel like generally there's a lot of hopelessness among people my age," said Croix Hill, a 16-year-old junior at Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans. "When talking about it, people are just kind of like, 'Well, whatever. We're not even gonna have a planet in 50 years, so it doesn't even matter."

Teenagers are struggling to imagine a future that affects every decision they make, the lifestyle they choose, and the choices they make. They feel powerless, weak, and discouraged while taking steps on an individual level, as they do not seem to be making any impact at all.

It's almost as if we've entirely given up on a stable future. But some say that the idea is somewhat validated as no difference can be seen.

Teenagers want to know- why they should even try if they're not making any difference.

Sarah Jaquette Ray, the author of A Field Guide to Climate Anxiety, says, "You have to find some other reason to do it besides the guarantee of an outcome."

Outcomes are not promised; however, our most minor efforts hold much importance. No matter how small, every action can have a ripple effect and inspire others to take action. By preaching and practicing, you have the potential to influence and empower individuals, communities, and future generations to create positive change. Another reason is that not doing anything at all will only boost your anxiety, and you will feel guilty and in vain. Knowing that you are contributing to something greater than yourself can bring a deep sense of satisfaction and happiness.

Another thing to remember is you are making a difference.

You are always making an impact; it's just that sometimes they might be too small to acknowledge it. But these slight differences are significant. From the most minor actions, like replacing plastic bags with a sustainable option, to more extensive activities, like spreading awareness on a large scale, all matter. They all contribute in one way or another.

One might feel ashamed for "not doing enough," but what we need to realize is- it is the small that leads to the big.

Now, even though outcomes are not promised, they can happen.

It's all about working rightly and working together. Changes will likely happen when individuals come together and work towards a common goal. By taking action, you become part of a larger movement that has the potential to create significant collective progress, leading to a better world for everyone.

Teenagers- our youth, our hope.

You might feel scared at times. A lot of times. And that's completely fine, completely valid. It just proves how empathetic you are towards the world. However, Do not let the fear overpower you. Turn your fear into your biggest strength, power, and motivation to keep going and working towards making the world a better place for yourself and those after you.

Even if the challenges seem immense, Remember every individual has the power to make a difference, whether it's through personal choices, community engagement, advocacy, or supporting organizations dedicated to positive change. Your efforts, combined with those of others, can contribute to a collective impact that can bring about meaningful and lasting change.

You are the hope, the youth, the future.