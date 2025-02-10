Design Awards 2024 – Pontefract placemaking at its best

On Monday, January 27, Pontefract Civic Society hosted its Design Awards for 2024 in the Georgian Nelson Room of Pontefract Town Hall. Cllr Darren Byford, Mayor of Wakefield District Council, accompanied by his Consort, presented the awards in front of a gathering of business and property owners, contractors, community volunteers, representatives from Wakefield Council, and civic society members.

Civic Society Chair, Paul Cartwright said “this is an evening to celebrate regeneration projects which enhance the historic streetscape, destinations, and open spaces which make Pontefract a great place.”

Paul Cartwright was MC for the night and the awards being presented were:

• Heritage Award – The Galway Girl

• Improvement Award – The Weighing Room complex at Pontefract Racecourse

• Special Commendation – Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens

• Regeneration Award – Galileo’s Show Bar

• Environmental Sustainability Award – Copley’s Kitchen, Farmer Copley’s

• Façade of the Year Award – The Galway Girl

Tony Lumb, The Galway Girl owner, said, “We are beyond proud to receive these awards from Pontefract Civic Society”.

The evening was also an opportunity for the civic society to launch their new category of Environmental Sustainability where Ted Newton, Marketing Coordinator at Farmer Copley’s said “Sustainability has always been at the heart of what we do – from sourcing local, seasonal ingredients to reducing waste and implementing eco-friendly practices throughout our kitchen and farm”.

Canon Andrew Sage, the civic society’s newly co-opted Planning Group Coordinator said when looking around any town or city centre, that we should look up to admire the rich architecture that is all around us.

Cllr Darren Byford, thanked Paul Cartwright for showing leadership in Pontefract supported a group of active volunteers, and in congratulating the winners, he went onto say, “the town is very lucky to have a civic society that does things differently to many others, led by a chair that knows which buttons to press for Pontefract”.

For local information visit the civic society website at www.pontefractcivicsociety.org.uk or call 01977 708658 for further information.