Featherstone Rovers Foundation Launches ‘Team 13’ Volunteering Project to Empower Local Community
The ‘Team 13’ project will provide numerous volunteering roles, helping participants make a difference through community-based programs. Through this initiative, the Featherstone Rovers Foundation aims to improve community connectivity, foster pride in the area, and contribute to improved physical and mental wellbeing. Volunteers will play a vital off-field role, mirroring the importance of the 13 players on the pitch—hence the name ‘Team 13.’
The project has recruited a part-time Volunteer Coordinator who will organise one-off and regular volunteer opportunities and recruit, mentor, and celebrate the achievements of volunteers. Another key aspect of the project is the collaboration with Millennium Support, offering weekly volunteer opportunities for adults with learning difficulties. All of our volunteers will help ensure that Featherstone’s Rugby League Stadium remains a welcoming and inclusive space for all visitors.
Amanda Courtman, volunteer coordinator for the Featherstone Rovers Foundation, said, "We are a small charity, but we are deeply committed to making a big impact in our community. The 'Team 13' project is an important step in helping people of Featherstone and beyond realise their full potential, through meaningful volunteering roles that will build pride in our town, improve wellbeing, and create stronger community ties."
The project aligns with the UK Shared Prosperity Fund's (UKSPF) West Yorkshire Investment Plan, focusing on Pride of Place, and aims to support the Wakefield District Council’s corporate plan of building a fairer future. By investing in people and empowering them to contribute to their community, the ‘Team 13’ project seeks to make Featherstone a place where people are proud to live and raise their families.
Cllr Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Poverty, said: “We’re delighted to have awarded Featherstone Rovers Foundation with UK Shared Prosperity funding to provide volunteering opportunities.
“The club is at the heart of the local community, and I know this project will make a real difference to lots of people.”
For more information about the ‘Team 13’ project or to learn how you can get involved, please contact:
Amanda Courtman on 01977 702386 or [email protected]