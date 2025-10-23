Hepworth House Care Home celebrates the life and achievements of resident David Watson

HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home in Stanley, Wakefield, is proud to celebrate the remarkable life of resident David Watson, who will be marking his 95th birthday this December. A true testament to living life with energy, curiosity, and dedication, David’s story spans decades of service, adventure, and passion.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 94, David credits his longevity to staying active and maintaining a positive outlook on life. He has certainly followed his own advice, leading a life filled with remarkable achievements and memorable experiences.

A lifelong football enthusiast, David is the author of two celebrated books on footballer biographies. Oakwell Centurions, published when he turned 60, and Millmoor Personalities followed later, both achieving significant success and selling thousands of copies. His passion for football began at the age of 13, when a family friend introduced him to Rotherham United at their Millmoor ground. From that day, he proudly supported the team while also enjoying matches in his hometown of Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David’s dedication to service is equally impressive. At 18, he was called up to the Royal Air Force, where he served as a pay clerk. Shortly before his discharge, the outbreak of the Korean War extended his service to two years, a period he remembers fondly. Following his military service, David joined Barnsley County Borough Police in 1951. Over a 33-year career, he rose through the ranks from Constable to Superintendent, serving across multiple regions and leaving a lasting impact on the communities he protected.

Resident David Watson at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home with his book Oakwell Centurions

Family has always been at the heart of David’s life. He married his beloved wife, Irene, in 1954, after a charming courtship that began at a bus stop in Barnsley. Their marriage lasted 66 years, and together they raised two sons, Robert and Chris, creating a loving family home in Barnsley. After retiring, the couple enjoyed traveling across the UK in their touring caravan, exploring England, Scotland, and Wales.

Reflecting on his life, David is proudest of his family, his service in both the RAF and police, and his contributions to football history through his books. He remains a vibrant member of the Hepworth House community, sharing his stories, wisdom, and infectious sense of humour with fellow residents and colleagues alike.

Hepworth House is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One care homes across the UK, providing the kindest care to older people. This autumn, new residents can take advantage of a special welcome offer, enjoying 4 weeks for the price of 3 when joining before 30th November 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this autumn. Visit Hepworth House - Care Home in Wakefield, West Yorkshire | HC One today to find out more about life at Hepworth House.

Resident David Watson at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home with his wife Irene

Ellie Linskill, Activities Coordinator at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home said: “Hearing David’s life story is truly inspiring. From his dedication to service, love of family, and passion for football, he exemplifies resilience, curiosity, and the joy of staying active. We are delighted to celebrate his 95th birthday with him this December.”