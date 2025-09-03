Political opinion: John Trickett MP - Powerless: UK energy policy is failing

The recent announcement from Ofgem that energy bills will rise by 2% will come as a blow to families across West Yorkshire and beyond. This increase follows years of relentless price hikes that have pushed the household budgets of many people in our community to breaking point.

It is clear that rising costs for food and energy have hit poorer families the hardest. Research from the Resolution Foundation has shown that because lower income households spend more of their budgets on essentials, they have faced significantly higher inflation than richer households.

Those already struggling to make ends meet continue to face the grim reality of choosing between heating their homes or putting food on the table. It’s an unacceptable situation in one of the richest countries in the world.

What makes this all the more maddening is the staggering profits being made by the energy giants. Over the past five years, these companies have raked in more than £500 billion. They’re demanding more from bill payers who are already burdened by unprecedentedly high prices. The energy companies greed is insatiable. I believe the government should intervene to stop these price rises.

Lindsey Oil Refinery in North Lincolnshire

But all this reveals a deeper problem: the UK’s energy system is broken. It’s a system that puts profit before people. It leaves our community vulnerable to global markets and corporate greed.

I am deeply concerned about the UK’s energy security. We rely on imported energy from abroad, which leaves us exposed to geopolitical risks and price shocks. We must recognise that the events we see happening in far away parts of the world have a real life impact here at home. Climate change and war abroad hit the pockets of people in Normanton and Hemsworth.

The long term answer is to ramp up the development of clean, renewable power. This is the future, but it will take time and serious public investment. In the meantime, maintaining our own energy infrastructure is absolutely vital.

It is baffling to me that the government allowed the Grangemouth refinery to close in Scotland and recently permitted the Lindsey Oil Refinery in North Lincolnshire to cease production. This closure puts over a thousand direct jobs at risk, with many thousands more in the supply chain threatened. At a time when energy prices are rising, this nonsensical decision will push prices higher and weaken our energy security.

Where is the joined up thinking from the government? Our country desperately needs a coherent and sensible energy policy that protects jobs, keeps bills down, and builds a sustainable future for our country.

I was proud to stand alongside Unite the Union members at a demonstration outside Parliament on 3 September in support of the Lindsey Oil Refinery workers. They’re not just fighting to protect their livelihoods - they’re fighting for Britain’s energy security and affordable prices for all of us. I call on the government to intervene to save the Refinery.

The government would be wise to listen. Our communities cannot afford more rising bills and short-sighted decisions that put jobs at risk and weaken our energy security.