Pontefract British Heart Foundation shop appeals for donations
Located at 9 Salter Row Pontefract, the shop would welcome any good quality items, especially homewares, books, toys and menswear.
This month the British Heart Foundation is raising awareness of the benefits of shopping and donating preloved as part of its Reuse Revolution campaign. Every penny raised by generous donations in BHF shops helps fund the charity’s life-saving heart research.
Shop manager Shelley said: “Our shop relies on the generosity of public donations to continue raising vital funds for the charity’s lifesaving research. If you’re having a sort out, or decluttering your wardrobe, please do consider donating to us.
“It couldn’t be easier to donate either. Simply drop off your items to us in the shop, or for or give us a call on 01977 600522 and we can organise a free collection. If you’re unsure, give us a call and we’d be happy to help.”