Pontefract Civic Society blue plaque honours Barbara Castle

Pontefract Civic Society was pleased to have worked in partnership with New College Pontefract for the unveiling of its fourth blue plaque in a week honouring Pomfretians, whether born here or to people that had an impact on communities and service, and Barbara Castle, nee Betts, was a rightful candidate.

Civic Society Chair, Paul Cartwright said “this is an exciting project shining a spotlight on people who have made an impression on Pontefract, and in some cases those who have served the country in so many ways.”

In welcoming guests and students to the ceremony, Vicky Marks, Principal, New College Pontefract thanked the civic society and went on to speak about the college ethos and how that would resonate with Barbara’s public service. Students and tutors from two classes studying history and politics were present for the ceremony, along with representatives from the college senior management team.

Paul invited the Mayor of Wakefield, Cllr Darren Byford for present the early life of Barbara Betts, through her time at Love Lane School and Pontefract & District Girls High School (now New College). Growing up in politically conscious northern family, Barbara’s father Frank Betts was a tax inspector and an active member of the Independent Labour Party. Cllr Byford said “as a small child, Barbara always had the wild dream of being in the cabinet”.

Barbara Castle blue plaque

Paul then invited three students studying history and politics to present Barbara’s political life. Ella described her as “an inspirational woman” referencing all her major political achievements, Daisy focused on Barbara’s A-level studies, specifically the repression through the British Empire using Kenya as an example, and Thomas covered the meeting Barbara had with victims and whistleblower officials whilst visiting the prison camps, after which Thomas described her unwavering commitment to truth and justice which serves as an enduring inspiration to this day.

Yvette Cooper, MP for Pontefract, Castleford, Knottingley and Altofts said: “Barbara Castle was one of the most inspirational campaigners of the 20th century and it was wonderful to be able to pay tribute to her with the blue plaque launch here in Pontefract, where she lived and went to school in the 1920s”.

"Fierce, funny and formidable, as a Labour MP and Minister she brought in the Equal Pay Act to stop women being paid less than men, and she brought in the seat belt and breathalyser, undoubtedly saving so many lives”.

“Barbara’s values were forged here in Yorkshire in the poverty and injustice she saw during the 1920s miners strikes, and she’s a great Pontefract hero. Thank you to Pontefract Civic Society and to great student speakers from New College for honouring Barbara in this way."

New College student speakers

Paul closed the proceedings by inviting Yvette Cooper MP and Vicky Marks, Principal, New College Pontefract to unveil the blue plaque, along with the Mayor, Cllr Byford. The plaque will be installed on the main façade of New College Pontefract.

Pontefract Civic Society has maintained a list of possible blue plaques since 2010, and Barbara’s name was added to that list in 2021, following nominations from two completely independent sources. The unveiling was part of the Plaques for Pomfretians project through a grant from government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, supported the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and is monitored by Wakefield Council.

For local information on the civic society check Facebook @pontefractcivic, visit the website at www.pontefractcivicsociety.org.uk or email [email protected].