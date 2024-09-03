Simon Lightwood MP launches third annual Christmas card competition
Simon Lightwood, Member of Parliament for Wakefield and Rothwell, has announced the start of his third annual Christmas card competition, and is inviting all primary schools within his constituency to take part.
Every child who enters the competition will receive a certificate, and the winning entry will be used as Mr Lightwood’s official Christmas card and will receive a prize.
Past winners of Mr Lightwood’s Christmas Card competition – which has seen over 400 primary school students submit their artwork for consideration – include Leah-Marie, a student at Highfield School, who won tickets to Wakefield Theatre Royal’s Christmas pantomime, Dick Whittington.
Simon Lightwood MP says:
"I am delighted to announce the start of my third annual Christmas card competition. The winning entry will be used as my official card, and even sent to No. 10 Downing Street!
"Each year, I’m blown away by the number of amazing Christmas card designs I’m sent. The entries are so creative and picking just one winner is always tricky, but it’s something that I’ve really enjoyed doing.
