The King's School student accepted into Opera North

Rhys, student at The King’s School, has been accepted into Opera North. This is a fantastic achievement, and he has the full support from the entire school community for the journey he is about to embark on.

The application process was intense and involved an audition at Howard Assembly Room (home of Opera North) where he had to sing a piece of music, alongside an organist. This was followed by a small group drama exercise. Around a month later, his mum received an email from Opera North saying that he had been accepted and Rhys was overjoyed!

Rhys started with Opera North in September and attends practises for a couple of hours every week. He has recently been rehearsing for a Christmas concert taking place this Saturday and is really enjoying it.

We asked him a few questions about his journey so far:

What is your background in music and how did it lead to applying for Opera North?

Rhys told us that he started singing in a church choir aged 7. He was taught music by Dr Knowles (now 90 yrs old) and sang at his birthday celebration this Summer.

He then joined Wakefield Cathedral choir a few years ago and attends choir practises 1-2 times a week, as well as services once a month.

His current private singing tutor suggested applying for Opera North, which is why he did.

He has joined Opera North in their ‘Young Voices’ group, after which he will hopefully progress to the ‘Youth Choir’ for ages 16-18.

What does this acceptance mean to you?

Rhys is very proud of his achievement, as are his mum and dad. His brother is also in the church choir.

What do you hope your acceptance into Opera North means for your local community and other young performers in Pontefract?

Rhys hopes to inspire others to sing this type of music and to follow their dreams.

Rhys story is one that puts Pontefract on the map. His journey is testament that hard work pays off, and we can’t wait to see where the future takes him.