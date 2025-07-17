'Unsung hero of this district': Wakefield Hospice fundraiser Helen Knowles awarded community champion honour

A hospice fundraiser has been made a community champion by Wakefield Council in honour of her service to the district’s residents.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Knowles retired from her role as director of income generation at Wakefield Hospice earlier this year after almost four decades.

Ms Knowles name has been synonymous with the hospice as she helped to raise millions of pounds over 38 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that time her fundraising feats have included running the New York Marathon, tandem skydiving, trekking to the base camp of Everest and cycling through Death Valley in Nevada.

(L-R) Wakefield Hospice fundraiser Helen Knowles, Wakefield Council deputy leader Jack Hemingway, council leader Denise Jeffery.

Ms Knowles received the award at a full council meeting at County Hall on Wednesday (July 16) after being nominated by the authority’s deputy leader Jack Hemingway.

Coun Hemingway told the meeting: “I first met Helen when presenting a recycled metals cheque from the council’s bereavement services.

“It felt like a significant amount of money – a few thousand pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But that barely even covers a day’s running costs for a busy hospice delivering vital palliative care and services, not just for those reaching the end of life, but also for the families and loved ones going through the trauma of bereavement as well.

“Hospices are not state funded. They require a huge amount of funding to keep going to provide that range of complex care.

“Helen has been a relentless champion for this over the years, undertaking extreme challenges including skydiving and mountaineering, pioneering new and innovative ways to raise funding, as well as good old fashioned hard work and graft.

“All of this to keep our valued hospice running.”

Ms Knowles’ involvement with the hospice began even before the doors to the facility was opened to patients or the first brick was laid, when she started as a voluntary member of the Lupset Fundraising Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her employment with the hospice began in 1990 within the fundraising team and she first set her sights on completing an extreme challenge at the turn of the millennium alongside then Mayor of Wakefield, Norman Hazell.

Coun Hemingway added: “I’m sure she would emphasise that she is part of a team, and that is typically modest of her.

“But it would downplay her own tremendous contribution to the hospice in Wakefield.

“She is a real community champion and unsung hero of this district and I’m proud to propose her for this award which she has more than earned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe it is the least we owe her for her contribution on behalf of the residents of this district that she has helped.”

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “We really feel that you deserve to be a champion of our community.

“You have worked tirelessly over the years and you have been a friend to this council.

“But also, you have looked after so many people and raised so much money for the community.

“We felt that we wanted to honour you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Knowles said she was “deeply honoured” to receive the award.

She said: “After 38 years with Wakefield Hospice it has been a privilege to serve our community and walk alongside many patients, families and colleagues through some of life’s most treasured, precious moments.

“People often ask ‘what is your purpose in life?’ For me it has always been about people.

“My family and my role at Wakefield Hospice.

“This award is shared with every person who has been part of that journey.

“I thank you all for letting me be part of something so meaningful”