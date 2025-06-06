Wakefield BID dedicates plaque to ‘Chestnut Man’ – a true local legend

Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID) has installed a special tribute to one of the city’s most recognisable and beloved figures – Allan Jones, known to many as Wakefield’s Chestnut Man.

For decades, Allan was a familiar face in the city centre, roasting and selling chestnuts from his pitch near the Bull Ring. His quick wit, old-school humour, and deep love for his rescue dogs made him a truly unique presence and a friend to many.

Often spotted surrounded by passers-by and familiar faces, Allan’s personality helped bring warmth to even the chilliest of winter days.

Following Allan’s passing at the age of 72, Wakefield BID and local businesses felt it was only right to mark his legacy.

The plaque reads: In Memory of Allan Jones The Wakefield Chestnut Man 1953 - 2025 Known for his humour, loved for his heart. A true friend to rescue dogs and neglected animals. A familiar face, and part of Wakefield's story. With love from Wakefield BID and the business community.

A commemorative plaque has now been placed on a tree close to his regular spot, ensuring he remains part of the fabric of the city he loved so much.

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: “Allan was a proper Wakefield character – full of charm, mischief, and heart. Beneath his no-nonsense banter was someone who cared deeply for animals and the people around him. This plaque is just a small way of saying thank you for the joy he brought to our streets and to make sure future generations know his story.”

Wakefield BID would like to thank the local community for the many kind messages and memories shared. The plaque stands as a reminder that the soul of a place lives in the people who shape it – and few did that quite like Allan.