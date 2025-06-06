Wakefield BID kicks off Wakefield in Bloom with Bull Ring Planting

Wakefield is blooming once again as Wakefield BID rolls out its biggest city centre planting scheme to date, brightening up streets with vibrant floral displays and hanging baskets.

This year’s Wakefield in Bloom campaign, led by Wakefield BID, is transforming the city centre with colour, greenery, and a renewed sense of pride. From planters to hanging baskets, the programme spans key areas across the BID zone – all designed to create a more attractive and welcoming city for businesses, residents and visitors alike.

A special thanks goes to Wakefield College, whose horticulture students helped plant up the Bull Ring earlier this week – contributing their skills and time to support the BID’s wider programme.

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said:

“We’re proud to be delivering the biggest Wakefield in Bloom to date. From Cross Square to Wood Street and beyond, this is about showing pride in our city and making it a more vibrant and enjoyable place to be. Huge thanks to Wakefield College for their help in the Bull Ring – their involvement really brought the space to life.”

With summer approaching, the city centre will soon be filled with hundreds of plants and flowers, reinforcing Wakefield BID’s commitment to making the city centre cleaner, greener, and more welcoming.

Wakefield in Bloom is just one of the many ways Wakefield BID is investing in the city, alongside projects to boost safety, footfall, and civic pride.