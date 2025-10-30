Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal returns to help families in need

Volunteers from Chantry Rotary Club packing hampers at CAP in 2024.

The hugely popular and much-loved Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal is back for another year.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry and CAP (Community Awareness Programme), and sponsored by the Wakefield Express, this annual appeal has in the past helped thousands of families in need at Christmas time.

Over the last five years alone, well over 5,000 hampers have been collected or packed by the volunteers and distributed to local families. Distribution will, in the main, again be done by the Children First organisation which identifies the families in need and then delivers the finished hampers to them in time for the festive season.

And you can help. We need donations of both money and finished hampers to help in making the appeal successful for yet another year. Chantry Rotary Club will be organising the packing and bulk distribution of the hampers, with CAP organising the money and food collections.

Delivering finished hampers to one of the Children First hubs in 2024

For those of our generous readers who want to donate finished hampers a list of the food that should be included is as follows:

Tea or coffee, sugar, long life milk, breakfast cereals, tinned potatoes or instant mash, a small selection of tinned vegetables, stuffing, tinned meat, pasta or rice, pasta in sauce, cop soups, gravy mix, tinned fruit, juice or squash, jams, biscuits, children’s Christmas sweets and a box of chocolates.

Please remember that hampers must not include alcohol of any sort, or any fresh, chilled or frozen goods.

For those who would prefer to donate money to the hamper appeal, this can be done to CAP at 2-8 Market Street in Wakefield. CAP Projects Manager Kevin Dobson, who is based in Market Street, will be pleased to accept any financial donations which will be ring fenced for the appeal.

Bob Guard, from Chantry Rotary Club, said: “This appeal has been running now for around 10 years and has been supported by local businesses, local groups such as the Guides and local organisations who all recognise the help and support it gives to families.

"But a huge thank you is also needed for Express readers and individuals who have given the appeal support over the years for families struggling at this time of year. If you can – please help us again to make the appeal another success story.”