Wakefield residents to start receiving annual forms reminding them to register to vote

Wakefield residents will soon be contacted by the council to make sure that they are registered to vote.

Wakefield Council is required to keep records up to date before the next elections in May 2026 and will be contacting every residential household in the district.

Tony Reeves, Wakefield Council’s Electoral Registration Officer, said: “It’s important to make sure you are registered to vote. It only takes a few minutes to check and update the details for your whole household, so please take the time to do it.

“We’ll be in contact either by letter, email or over the phone. If you need any support to fill in your form our electoral services team are on hand to help.

“If your details are not up to date on the electoral register it can lead to problems obtaining credit or opening bank accounts. Credit reference companies rely on the register for background information, so registering to vote can help your credit score.”

When contacted, residents will need to check to see if the information for their household is correct and report any changes.

This will enable the council to keep the electoral register up to date and identify any residents who are not yet registered to take part in future elections.

The council are also getting in touch with a number of postal voters who need to re-apply to keep their postal vote in the next elections.

Anyone who receives an email or a letter requesting they re-apply are encouraged to do so as soon as possible so they don’t forget.

More information and how to re-apply can be found at https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/elections/voter-information/absent-vote-re-application