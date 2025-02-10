World War II veteran Harry Birdsall is now a Paul Harris Fellow

Harry Birdsall telling us never to forget those who lost their lives in World War II

The Rotary Club of Normanton presented the most prestigious award that Rotary can make, to the remarkable Normandy veteran 99 year old Harry Birdsall.

The award is called the Paul Harris Fellowship, named after the founder of the Rotary movement. It was presented to Harry at the club's meeting on Wednesday 5 February 2025.

Harry was one of the select small band of veterans invited to the D Day commemoration event in Normandy in 2024 and has previously spoken to the Club about his wartime experiences.

When presenting the award, our President, Stephen Woodcock was able to tell Harry that he was joining some notable holders of the award including His Majesty King Charles III.