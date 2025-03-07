Even more incredible costumes for World Book Day 2025!Even more incredible costumes for World Book Day 2025!
Even more incredible costumes for World Book Day 2025!

30 more fabulous World Book Day costumes from across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST
There were so many amazing photos of your little ones this World Book Day, we just had to share more!

From the Tin Man and SpiderMan, princesses, professors and even a mini-rapper, we’ve loved seeing all of your creations.

And in case you missed the first batch, click here.

Thank you all for sharing!

Aryanah, aged 8, dressed as the treehouse from 26 Storey Treehouse.

1. Treehouse

Aryanah, aged 8, dressed as the treehouse from 26 Storey Treehouse. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Ellie, 7, as Veruca Salt and Harry, 3, as Blippi.

2. World Book Day

Ellie, 7, as Veruca Salt and Harry, 3, as Blippi. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Koby, aged 5, as formula one driver - covering all basis McLaren RedBull and Ferrari!

3. Ready to race

Koby, aged 5, as formula one driver - covering all basis McLaren RedBull and Ferrari! Photo: s

Photo Sales
One-year-old Finleydressed as Pingu for nursery.

4. Pingu

One-year-old Finleydressed as Pingu for nursery. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastleford
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice