Academy Trust with 10 schools in Wakefield praised by Ofsted

A Wakefield-based academy trust has been praised by inspectors following an evaluation by education watchdog, Ofsted.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) has more than 30 schools across the north of England, a third of them in the Wakefield district.

The trust was evaluated by inspectors across four days in May, who reported that leaders have ‘unwavering determination’ and have their ‘fingers on the pulse’ of every school under the trust.

Looking at the trust’s individual schools, from the seven that were inspected in recent months, one school moved up from ‘good’ to ‘outstanding’, one remained as ‘good’ and most impressively, five that ‘required improvement’ were moved up to ‘good’.

Martyn Oliver, Chief Executive of OGAT, said: “I am thankful to the staff for all their hard work and their determination.”