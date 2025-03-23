All you need to know about term-time absences as parents fined more than £10million
With fines starting at £60 per child, per parent, and doubling to £120 if unpaid within 21 days, families are being forced to think twice before booking a cheaper holiday outside of peak season.
New research from My 1st Years reveals that parents across the UK are actively searching for answers about school absences, fines, and term dates, highlighting just how significant this issue has become.
Parents’ most searched questions about school fines:
Using Google search data, My 1st Years identified the top school-related questions parents are asking, including:
How many unauthorised absences are allowed? – 1,800 searches per month
Do both parents have to pay school fines if separated? – 1,000 searches per month
How to avoid school fines? – 510 searches per month
Fines in the Millions: How much are parents paying?
Councils across England issue thousands of penalty notices each year, with the latest data showing that over 180,000 fines were handed out in the 2022/23 school year alone.
This means UK parents collectively paid over £10 million in fines – simply for taking their children out of school.
For parents of multiple children, the costs add up fast. A family of two parents and two children could face fines of £480 if the penalties aren’t paid promptly.
Separated parents beware: Who pays the fine?
One of the biggest concerns for separated parents is whether they will both be fined.
The answer? Yes, if both parents have parental responsibility. Fines are typically issued per child, per parent, meaning that a separated couple with two children could receive four fines in total.
While some councils may exercise discretion based on custody arrangements, many apply the fines equally,regardless of which parent booked the holiday.
Why schools rarely approve term-time absences
Schools have strict rules around attendance, and holidays are rarely approved unless there are exceptional circumstances, such as a bereavement or a parent in the military returning from deployment.
Parents looking to take their children on holiday during the school year should be aware that:
Fines are issued by local councils, not schools
If fines are unpaid, legal action can follow
Some councils issue thousands of fines per year
Molly Ejdowski, Brand Marketing Manager at My 1st Years, said: "Every parent wants to make special memories with their children, but the rules around term-time absences can make this difficult.
"With fines adding up quickly, it’s important for parents to be aware of the policies before booking a trip.
"While Google provides quick answers, every school and local council has its own policies, so checking official sources is always the best approach.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.