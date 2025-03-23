All you need to know about term-time absences as parents fined more than £10million

The cost of taking children out of school during term time is rising, as UK councils continue to crack down on unauthorised absences.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With fines starting at £60 per child, per parent, and doubling to £120 if unpaid within 21 days, families are being forced to think twice before booking a cheaper holiday outside of peak season.

New research from My 1st Years reveals that parents across the UK are actively searching for answers about school absences, fines, and term dates, highlighting just how significant this issue has become.

Parents’ most searched questions about school fines:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using Google search data, My 1st Years identified the top school-related questions parents are asking.

Using Google search data, My 1st Years identified the top school-related questions parents are asking, including:

How many unauthorised absences are allowed? – 1,800 searches per month

Do both parents have to pay school fines if separated? – 1,000 searches per month

How to avoid school fines? – 510 searches per month

Fines in the Millions: How much are parents paying?

Councils across England issue thousands of penalty notices each year, with the latest data showing that over 180,000 fines were handed out in the 2022/23 school year alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means UK parents collectively paid over £10 million in fines – simply for taking their children out of school.

For parents of multiple children, the costs add up fast. A family of two parents and two children could face fines of £480 if the penalties aren’t paid promptly.

Separated parents beware: Who pays the fine?

One of the biggest concerns for separated parents is whether they will both be fined.

The answer? Yes, if both parents have parental responsibility. Fines are typically issued per child, per parent, meaning that a separated couple with two children could receive four fines in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some councils may exercise discretion based on custody arrangements, many apply the fines equally,regardless of which parent booked the holiday.

Why schools rarely approve term-time absences

Schools have strict rules around attendance, and holidays are rarely approved unless there are exceptional circumstances, such as a bereavement or a parent in the military returning from deployment.

Parents looking to take their children on holiday during the school year should be aware that:

Fines are issued by local councils, not schools

If fines are unpaid, legal action can follow

Some councils issue thousands of fines per year

Molly Ejdowski, Brand Marketing Manager at My 1st Years, said: "Every parent wants to make special memories with their children, but the rules around term-time absences can make this difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With fines adding up quickly, it’s important for parents to be aware of the policies before booking a trip.

"While Google provides quick answers, every school and local council has its own policies, so checking official sources is always the best approach.”