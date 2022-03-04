Thanks for sharing!

Another 27 brilliant photos of your children dressed up for World Book Day 2022

Macca the Alpaca, words, Matilda, Dorothy...the list is endless! Parents went all out this year for World Book Day in Wakefield and the Five Towns.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 4th March 2022, 4:05 pm

World Book Day encourages children all over the world to celebrate books and discover new authors, illustrators and all kinds of reading - and what a fun way to do it.

We asked Express readers to share photos of their little ones dressed as their favourite characters and they did not disappoint.

If you missed yesterday's gallery, you can find it here: World Book Day 2022! 34 brilliant photos of your children dressed upThere were hundreds of photos shared with us, so unfortunately (as much as we would love to) we can't share them all! But here's another 27 to take a look at.

Thanks for sharing!

1.

Lucy Agar shard her photo.

Photo Sales

2.

Sarah Jane Dunn shared Dylan as Arthur Dent.

Photo Sales

3.

Kayleigh Sanderson shared her photo of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Professor McGonagall.

Photo Sales

4.

Kayleigh Sanderson shared her photo of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Professor McGonagall.

Photo Sales
ParentsWakefieldFive Towns
Next Page
Page 1 of 7