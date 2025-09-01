If you attended Crigglestone Secondary School in 1965, here’s the chance to catch up with your old classmates!

A school class reunion will mark 60 years for classmates who left Crigglestone Secondary School, Hall Green in 1965.

One of those, Brian Haigh, said: "We had a similar reunion 10 years ago when over 30 classmates turned up and exchanged fond memories of their time at the school, reliving memories about some of the teachers such as Mr Wilkinson the music teacher and Mr Belk who certainly had a way of getting pupils’ attention with a piece of chalk.

"And not forgetting Mr Lister, the headteacher, who kept us all in order.”

Mr Haigh said classmates also remembered the cross-country runs in the bitter cold winters, often taking a short cut lift on the Colliers Crigg Pit Train and being rewarded with a taste of the slipper of cane – if caught.

"It was interesting to see that quite a few of us hadn’t moved far from where we lived in the 1960s, some living 150 meters from old classmates, but didn’t realise it!”

The reunion will be held at the sports and social club – known as The Shed – on Painthorpe Lane, Crigglestone, WF4 3LA, on October 16 at 7pm.